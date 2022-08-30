Compound Dai Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $556.16 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Dai Coin Profile

Compound Dai (CDAI) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates. cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

