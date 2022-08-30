comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Purchases 167,496 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, William Paul Livek purchased 2,756 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,760.04.

On Tuesday, May 31st, William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of comScore stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.15. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of comScore

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of comScore by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.