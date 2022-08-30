Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 363,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

