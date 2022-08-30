Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

