ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COP opened at $113.42 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

