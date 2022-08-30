Contentos Hits Market Cap of $28.94 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $28.94 million and $5.01 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.
Contentos Coin Profile
COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,836,474 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.
Buying and Selling Contentos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.