Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (AKA) & Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 166 1016 3297 46 2.71

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 233.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.75%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.26% 317.49% -7.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.46 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.04

a.k.a. Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands rivals beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

