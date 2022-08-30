Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTSGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.18. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.85 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

