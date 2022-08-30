Convex CRV (CVXCRV) One Day Volume Tops $16,537.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $33.75 million and approximately $16,537.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

