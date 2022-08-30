Copiosa Coin Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $72,760.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

