Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $11.96 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $11.96 or 0.00060154 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $422.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.03 or 0.99987573 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024763 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005081 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.