Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,111,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,544 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

