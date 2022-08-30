CPUcoin (CPU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.24 Million

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One CPUcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. CPUcoin has a market cap of $21.24 million and approximately $105,526.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CPUcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CPUcoin Coin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CPUcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.