Creditcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $70.28 million and $4.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.83 or 0.99986901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00060628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024619 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

