Critical Analysis: Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 3.69 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.80 $927.72 million $21.47 0.82

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03% Sohu.com 106.50% 2.18% 1.25%

Summary

Sohu.com beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games, and casual and strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

