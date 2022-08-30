Critical Contrast: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gogoro and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPeng 0 4 6 0 2.60

Profitability

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.23%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 96.19%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Gogoro.

This table compares Gogoro and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A XPeng -24.82% -17.04% -11.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPeng $3.29 billion 4.81 -$753.78 million ($1.32) -14.02

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Summary

Gogoro beats XPeng on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.