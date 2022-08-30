Critical Contrast: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29% Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.58 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -13.04 Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 0.94 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pagaya Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.54, suggesting a potential upside of 125.64%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.7, suggesting that its share price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

