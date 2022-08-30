Critical Review: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) versus BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.27 $5.86 billion $8.77 6.50 BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.14 $334.13 million $3.96 12.78

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 2 3 22 0 2.74 BE Semiconductor Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micron Technology and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $86.54, indicating a potential upside of 51.80%. BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.18%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 30.61% 21.91% 16.45% BE Semiconductor Industries 37.06% 47.26% 25.63%

Volatility & Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Micron Technology pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Micron Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Micron Technology on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.