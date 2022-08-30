Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $549,401.91 and $99,211.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
