Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $549,401.91 and $99,211.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.