Crust Network Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $1.37 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

