CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Reaches $636,700.32

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $636,700.32 and approximately $1.90 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,008,297 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

