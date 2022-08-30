DAEX Price Tops $0.0039 (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $1.39 million and $153.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00134238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081992 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.