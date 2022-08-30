DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 4.3% This Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $404,189.15 and approximately $495.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,958.98 or 1.00019828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00059518 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024860 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

