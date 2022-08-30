Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Darwinia Crab Network Profile
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Crab Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Crab Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.