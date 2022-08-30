DeFiChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $459.51 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009031 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002730 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

