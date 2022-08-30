Delta Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Delta has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00135578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

