Demodyfi (DMOD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Demodyfi coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00832820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Demodyfi

Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

