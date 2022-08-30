DFI.Money Price Up 3% Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $40.18 million and approximately $148.03 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $1,041.09 or 0.05202139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00134895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081784 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

