Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.46.

NYSE:DG opened at $238.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

