Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $50,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.9 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

