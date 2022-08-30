DOOR (DOOR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.27 Million

DOOR (DOOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. DOOR has a market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $22,264.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DOOR has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00135578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080515 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

