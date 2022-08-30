Dopex One Day Volume Tops $1.94 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Dopex has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dopex has a total market cap of $48.43 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dopex coin can now be bought for approximately $421.17 or 0.02070240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

Dopex Profile

Dopex (CRYPTO:DPX) is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dopex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dopex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dopex using one of the exchanges listed above.

