Dopex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.30 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Dopex coin can now be purchased for $472.84 or 0.02316785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dopex has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dopex has a total market capitalization of $54.38 million and $4.30 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dopex Coin Profile

DPX is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dopex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dopex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

