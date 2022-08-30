Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of TaskUs worth $23,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

