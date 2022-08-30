Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

