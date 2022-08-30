Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
