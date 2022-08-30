Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,971 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

