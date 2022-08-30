Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 78,997 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $420,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 173.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

