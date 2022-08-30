Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,543 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.07% of Thermon Group worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 321,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermon Group

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $598.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

THR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Stories

