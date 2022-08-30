Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

