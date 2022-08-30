Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Asana worth $21,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

