Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 273,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 225,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174,640 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

