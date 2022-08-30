Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $19.15 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,154,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,282.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,762 shares of company stock worth $30,890,680. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $310.09 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

