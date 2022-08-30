Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $22.79 Million Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,786,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
