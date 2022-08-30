Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,592 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Casella Waste Systems worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

