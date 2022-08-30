Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,198 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of MaxLinear worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MXL opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

