Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 396,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,549,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $11,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

