Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of TechTarget worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.82 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

