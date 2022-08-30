Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Globus Medical worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

