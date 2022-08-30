Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,497 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $29,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,560,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,282,635. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $251.70 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.