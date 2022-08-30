Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,956. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.90 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.77.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

